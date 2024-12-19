One person is in hospital after a single vehicle collision involving an ATV in Lakeshore.

On Thursday afternoon, at approximately 4:15 p.m., members from the Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police detachment, Essex-Windsor EMS, and Lakeshore Fire Rescue responded to a single ATV collision on Lakeshore Road 302.

Police state that the lone ATV rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Lakeshore Road 302 is closed between Rochester Townline Road and Comber Sideroad.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.