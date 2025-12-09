A fire in west Windsor.

Crews were called to a two storey home in the 1100-block of Harrison Ave, west of Huron Church Rd, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday and reported high heat and thick smoke conditions.

Officials say one person was hurt and was transported to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Electrical being isolated to the house by Enwin Utilities and natural gas has been shut off to the house.

A fire investigator is attending the scene for the origin and cause of the blaze.

Cause and damage are unknown at this time.