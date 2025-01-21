One person is dead after a head on collision in Chatham-Kent.

On Monday, January 20, shortly after 5 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police received a call regarding a two-vehicle, head on collision on Queens Line between Wheeler Line and Davidson Road.

Police state that the driver of one of the vehicles involved was confirmed dead.

Due to the collision's severity, the Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation.

The name of the deceased will not be released at this time out of respect for the family's privacy.

Police are asking for the public's assistance with the ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who have information that may assist in the investigation are asked to contact Chatham Police or Crime Stoppers.