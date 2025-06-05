A 41-year old man is dead after a crash in east Windsor.

Police were called to Palmetto Street just before 8 a.m. Thursday after a vehicle veered off the road and struck a house.

The driver was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured but the house sustained exterior damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 7032.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com