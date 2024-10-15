One person is facing 11 charges in connection with a $110,000 drug bust in Leamington.

According to police, an investigation was initiated by members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit, which led investigators to an address in the 100 block of Talbot Street West in Leamington.

On Oct. 11, a search warrant was executed by the OPP with assistance by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Canine Unit with Police Service Dog "Philie," which resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, stolen property, cash, and other items.

Police say the estimated street value of the seized drugs is $104,024.

A 35-year-old Leamington man is facing 11 charges, including two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.