One person is facing several charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.

On April 23, officers with the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) arrested a person suspected of trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop at the intersection of Shepherd Street West and Pelissier Street.

After the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 1500 block of Elsmere Avenue.

With assistance from K9 officer Rolex, officers seized 61 grams of cocaine, 47 unknown pills, two digital scales, and packaging material.

Officers also searched the suspect’s vehicle and seized 36.1 grams of cocaine, 60 Percocet tablets, and a digital scale.

The total value of drugs seized was just over $10,000.

A 42-year-old man is facing three counts of trafficking in a schedule I substance, two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

Members of the public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.