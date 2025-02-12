One person has been charged in an alleged case of intimate partner violence in Leamington.

On Feb. 11 at 9:50 p.m., OPP officers were dispatched to an address in Leamington for a report of an assault.

As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old from Leamington has been charged under the Criminal Code with assault—spousal.

Victims of domestic violence are not alone. If you or someone you know needs support, there are local resources available to help.

One organization you can contact is Victim Services of Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711.

The OPP can be contacted at any time at 1-888-310-1122 or, if an emergency, at 9-1-1.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.