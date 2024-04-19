One person has now been charged, and another person is being sought after a video that showed a crash in a parking lot in Windsor.

Police have charged a 21-year-old man with stunt driving after a collision at a commercial property.

On April 13, 2024, shortly before 12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 3400 block of Wheelton Drive for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers observed a large number of vehicles fleeing the scene and identified a parked BMW with extensive front-end damage.

Through investigation, officers obtained video footage that showed an Audi colliding with the BMW at a high rate of speed, causing damage to both vehicles.

Officers subsequently spoke with the Audi’s driver via telephone and ordered him to return to the scene.

The driver complied and was arrested by officers upon arrival.

Officers continue to investigate the identity of the BMW driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 x 225.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.