Several charges have been laid in connection to a dispute between neighbours in Windsor.

At 7:30 a.m. on April 7, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a physical altercation in the 6700 block of Roseville Garden Drive.

Officers learned that following a verbal argument, a man allegedly threatened his neighbours, kicked in their front door, and assaulted one of the home's occupants.

A 44-year-old man was located and arrested at the scene.

He's charged with aggravated assault, break-and-enter, uttering threats to cause death, and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.