One person has been arrested in connection with a near $260,000 drug bust in Windsor.

On May 15, shortly after 1 p.m., the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) arrested an individual suspected of trafficking drugs.

As a result of the arrest, officers seized 13.6 grams of fentanyl, 3.3. grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of crack cocaine, and $1,210 in Canadian currency from the suspect.

Officers then executed a search warrant at the suspect's west-end residence and seized 1,021.5 grams of fentanyl, 202.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $10,640 in Canadian currency, $570 in U.S. currency, numerous rounds of ammunition, packaging materials, and a digital scale.

Police say the total value of illegal drugs seized is worth $259,070.

A replica pellet gun was also seized in the interest of public safety.

A 53-year-old man is charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl; possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine; and possession of a schedule I substance, namely crack cocaine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.