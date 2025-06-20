Multiple charges have been laid against one man after an incident that ended with an aggressive dog being shot and killed by Windsor police officers.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person in crisis at a residence in the 2800 block of Tecumseh Road West, near Huron Church Road.

Once on the scene, officers tried to apprehend a 45-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police say the man resisted and physically assaulted one officer and threatened to kill another.

A Taser was used to gain control of the individual.

During the incident, the person directed his Pitbull mix to bite officers, and the animal was shot after it attacked the officers and non-lethal efforts were ineffective.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and also faces charges of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats to cause death, and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also call Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at www.catchcrooks.com.