One person is facing over two dozen charges, while Windsor police are looking for a second suspect in connection with a kidnapping and extortion investigation.

On Nov. 9, police received a report regarding an abduction that occurred in July 2024.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that a victim had been abducted from the 2300 block of Howard Avenue and taken to an unknown location, where he was beaten and threatened.

The victim was later released and ordered to provide the suspects with money. When the victim could not comply, the suspects allegedly made threats against him.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit issued arrest warrants for two suspects, and on Nov. 27, one of the suspects turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

A 30-year-old man faces 29 charges, including 17 counts of uttering death threats, three counts of extortion, forcible confinement, kidnapping, assault with a weapon, assault, assault causing bodily harm, robbery, two counts of uttering threats to cause damage to property, and one count of wearing a disguise.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Alwassi Al-Latif.

The 27-year-old is wanted on two counts of extortion, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault, five counts of uttering death threats, and one count of uttering threats to cause damage to property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alwassi Al-Latif is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.