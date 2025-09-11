Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident involving sexual assault and forcible confinement in Windsor.

On Sunday, September 7, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a house in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue near Girardot Street.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that the suspect and victim had initially connected through social media and arranged to meet in person.

Police say the suspect drove the victim to a residence, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and prevented from leaving.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on September 9, the suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit information anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.