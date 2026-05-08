A 19-year-old man is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Windsor.

Windsor police say shortly after 2:30 a.m. on March 28, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue near Elliott Street West.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned a woman was socializing at a nearby business before entering a vehicle with two men she met that night. Once inside the vehicle, she lost consciousness.

Police say when she regained consciousness, she discovered she was being sexually assaulted in the backseat of the vehicle while the second man was driving. The assault continued, and the victim was later dropped off in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers located and arrested a 19-year-old man at a home in the downtown area. He has been charged with sexual assault.

Investigators are seeking to identify the second male, who is alleged to have been driving the vehicle during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903. All reports are handled with sensitivity and confidentiality.

If you or someone you know has been affected and needs support, please contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 7179.