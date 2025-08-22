The Windsor Police Service has arrested one man in connection with a break-in and the theft of a Porsche.

In the early morning hours of August 15, officers were called to a report of a break-and-enter and vehicle theft at a home in the 3600 block of Wilcox Avenue.

Investigators learned that a suspect had entered the home's garage, stolen the keys to a Porsche, and driven away with the vehicle.

The Porsche was recovered later that morning from a parking lot in the 600 block of Wyandotte Street East.

That same night, the suspect was also linked to two attempted vehicle thefts in the 4000 block of Roseland Drive East, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

The Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit was able to identify a suspect, and shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 21, officers located and arrested him in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

A 34-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering a dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of attempting to commit an indictable offence.

The Windsor Police Service encourages residents to submit any video footage showing individuals attempting to enter their vehicles. This can be a criminal offence and will be investigated and prosecuted, even if the theft is not successful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.