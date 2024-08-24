One person has been arrested and charged in connection with what Windsor police are calling random attacks.

On Aug. 22 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

Officers discovered that a 16-year-old male had been assaulted with a wooden weapon by an unknown individual.

A second victim, who was waiting at a nearby bus stop, was also randomly attacked by the same suspect.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to arrest a suspect a short time later in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

A 41-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.