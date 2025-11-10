The Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect and is seeking a second suspect involved in two separate retail thefts.

On October 24, 2025, two suspects went to a business in the 1900 block of Cabana Road East. The suspects allegedly took multiple tools and left without attempting to pay.

Four days later, on October 28, the second suspect returned to the same store and committed a second theft of tools totalling over $1,400.

On November 3, Windsor Police located and arrested the first suspects in the area of McDougall Street at City Hall Square.

The 33-year-old man was charged with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

Police continue to look for a second suspect. He's described as a white man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, between 5'10'' and 6' tall.

At the time of the incident, he wore a dark-coloured baseball hat, a black hooded puffer-style winter jacket, a light grey hooded top, light-coloured jeans, and dark running shoes with white soles.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.