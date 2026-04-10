One man is dead after a shooting at Lambton College’s campus bar.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday morning, Sarnia police were called to the bar with a report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, three people were found hurt, one with life-threatening injuries. The other two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old Sarnia man was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Police are now treating the investigation as a homicide. Officers will be on scene for an ‘extended period of time.’

Nobody has been arrested as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

More information to come as police deem fit.