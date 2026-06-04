One busy Windsor road included on 2026 CAA Worst Roads list

The 2026 CAA Worst Roads list is out, and only one road in Windsor made the list.

Riverside Drive East was fourth in the Southwestern region, while the other four places were taken by roads in Sarnia, with Blackwell Sideroad taking the top position.

The Southwestern region includes the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Essex County, and Lambton County.

Barton Street East in Hamilton was named the worst road in Ontario for a third time. It was also the top road in 2022 and in 2023.

The CAA says the 2026 list reflects feedback from thousands of Ontarians who experience the province’s roads every day, highlighting the roads drivers say need urgent repair and calling on all levels of government to prioritize investments for safer infrastructure.

Brian Pirvu, government relations consultant for CAA South Central Ontario, says Sarnia took four of the top five spots in the Southwestern region while Windsor’s Riverside Drive East was fourth on the list.

“Which actually did make an appearance on last year’s list too. Some of the main issues there were potholes, poor road maintenance, and traffic congestion,” he says. “We do know there’s some infrastructure projects going on right now on Riverside Drive. Usually when large-scale infrastructure projects are completed, the roads tend to fall off the list.”

The 2026 city budget includes $36.6 million in road rehab and repair investments across Windsor, a 13 per cent increase in spending over 2025.

The list of projects includes full-depth asphalt milling and paving along Riverside Drive East between Aylmer Avenue to Devonshire Road and Riverside Drive East between Goyeau Street to Aylmer Avenue.

AM800-News-CAA Worst Roads-2026.jpg A list of the top five worst roads in the CAA Southwestern region, which includes Windsor, over the last five years. (CAA)

Pirvu says potholes, poor road maintenance, and uneven surfaces are some of the top complaints from drivers in Windsor and across Ontario.

“We do get some issues on traffic congestion and cycling and pedestrian issues. It was a tough winter this year, and we did see some potholes forming. We look to continue on with the list and let governments know and give them a nice reminder that more priority and attention need to be given to these roads,” he says.

Pirvu says according to a CAA research survey, the average cost to repair a vehicle due to pothole damage is $930 compared to $850 two years ago.

CAA’s annual Worst Roads campaign aims to encourage dialogue with municipal and provincial governments and prioritize infrastructure improvements where they are needed most.