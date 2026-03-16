Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" has been crowned best picture at the 98th Academy Awards.

Jessie Buckley won best actress and Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards.

After a lionized career stretching back three decades, Paul Thomas Anderson won his first Oscar for best director, a long-in-coming coronation for the "One Battle After Another'' filmmaker.

"Sinners" cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw has made Oscar history, becoming the first female director of photography to win the award in the 98 year history of the Academy Awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler won their first Oscars and moving tributes were paid to Robert Redford, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner at the 98th Academy Awards.