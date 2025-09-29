"One Battle After Another," Paul Thomas Anderson's widely acclaimed American epic of rebellion and resistance, opened with $22.4 million in ticket sales from North American theaters over the weekend.

Anderson's ultracontemporary opus signifies a major gamble by Warner Bros.

With "One Battle After Another," the studio is making a $130 million-plus bet that audiences would come out for 170-minute-long powerhouse drama from one of cinema's most celebrated auteurs the way they usually only turn up for a franchise or superhero movie.