Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" topped the Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

It was a victory for Warner Bros. just after Netflix struck a deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming business.

With nine nominations, the film lead Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value," which gained eight, and Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," with seven.

New this year was a best podcast category, too.

Its nominees featured a mixture of news, advice and celebrity interview programs.

Nominations were read by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall, from Beverly Hills, California.