One arrested, warrant issued following assault in Ford City

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old David Ivan Trombley. Oct. 29, 2026 (Windsor Police/X)

Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and issued a warrant for a second following an assault and theft in Ford City.

On August 7, police say a man was assaulted by two suspects outside a business in the 3900 block of Seminole Street.

The suspects allegedly punched and kicked the victim and stole his cellphone before fleeing the area.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident and identified the two suspects.

On Sept. 10, one of the suspects - a 36-year-old man - turned himself in at Windsor Police Headquarters after being contacted by investigators. He has been charged with theft under $5,000.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old David Ivan Trombley on a charge of assault. He is described as an Asian male, approximately 6′2′' tall, with a medium build, short black hair, and several face tattoos.

Anyone with information about Trombley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police.