Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two others following an investigation into a stolen vehicle and a break-and-enter.

Police say shortly after 3 a.m. on March 8, two suspects were captured on surveillance footage stealing a 2017 Dodge Charger from the driveway of a home in the 2300 block of Meldrum Road.

Hours later, the two suspects - now joined by a third person - allegedly drove the stolen car to a business in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive, where they used bolt cutters to cut a hole in a fence surrounding the property.

One suspect entered the yard and attempted to break into a tractor trailer. A security guard spotted them, and they fled in the stolen car.

Through investigation, police identified one of the suspects as a 46-year-old man. He was located and arrested on March 11 in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue. He's facing five charges, including break-and-enter, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a release order, among others.

The stolen Dodge Charger was recovered and returned to its owner.

Two additional suspects remain outstanding. The first suspect is described as a white man with a large build. The second suspect is described as a white woman with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.