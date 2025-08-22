One person is facing charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Essex.

On August 14, members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at an address in the 100 block of Talbot Street North in the Town of Essex.

Officers seized quantities of illicit drugs, including cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a prohibited weapon.

Police say the total value of the drugs, property, and cash seized is approximately $14,500.

A 39-year-old Essex man was arrested and is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-other drugs, possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.