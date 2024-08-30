One beach in Windsor-Essex is closed for the Labour Day long weekend, while three others have been listed as unsafe for swimming.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's beach water testing results show that E. coli counts exceed 1000 in the water off Holiday Beach in Amherstburg.

The sampling date was Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Warning signs are also posted at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach in Leamington.

Swimming is not recommended at those beaches as E. coli counts are 200 or higher.

All other beaches are listed as safe for swimming.