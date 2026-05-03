A local transportation company is calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime" ride.

CareLink Transit shuttled guests last week onto the deck of the Gordie Howe International Bridge for an event.

Jannis Roy is with CareLink Transit and told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority contacted the company to see if they had an accessible vehicle available to shuttle guests.

"The bridge authority just contacted us to see if we had a vehicle that could help them out because we have the accessible vehicles; they wanted to make sure that everyone that was at their event had an opportunity to be able to get onto the bridge," says Roy. "So we were certainly happy to help them out."

She says it was a great opportunity for CareLink Transit and CareLink driver Gill.

"There were about 380 guests at the event, and he said that he probably had between 120 and 130 people on his shuttle," she says.

Roy says driver Gill felt it was quite an experience to see the bridge.

"He said it was very exciting for him, and just to see, a lot of times when we're on the bridges, we don't get to stop and marvel at how awesome they are, so he said it was fabulous, just a really, really neat experience for sure," says Roy.

CareLink Transit is a collaboration between multiple agencies across Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton.

The company provides convenient and affordable door-to-door pickup and drop-off services, assisting individuals who need transportation to medical appointments, social activities, and shopping trips.

The $6.4 billion bridge is expected to open this spring.

It includes six traffic lanes, 16 toll lanes, and 60 Canada and US inspection lanes.