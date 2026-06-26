On the Clock: Toronto Maple Leafs hold top pick in NHL Draft tonight

Penn State forward Gavin McKenna plays in an NCAA hockey regional game against Minnesota Duluth on March 27, 2026 in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Penn State forward Gavin McKenna plays in an NCAA hockey regional game against Minnesota Duluth on March 27, 2026 in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the top pick in tonight’s NHL Draft.

Canadian forward Gavin McKenna is expected to be taken with the first overall selection.

The Maple Leafs, who won the draft lottery last month, could also use the pick on Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg.

The San Jose Sharks hold the second pick.

The Vancouver Canucks will pick third, ahead of the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers.

The draft will be held over two days at KeyBank Center.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.