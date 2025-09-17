A record-breaking year for the On A Mission for The Mission.

The event that was held over the weekend raised $38,000 in donations to help five community organizations across Windsor-Essex.

Previously, the event raised funds solely for the Downtown Mission, however as the organization grows and sponsors step up, they were able to expand to other food banks across the region.

Moving forward, all money raised will now benefit Windsor and Essex County Food Banks, with the Downtown Mission remaining the primary beneficiary.

Shaun Fathers, President of On A Mission for The Mission, says the funds raised have been distributed.

"There was $1,000 each for Leamington, Kingsville, and Harrow food banks, $5,000 for the Windsor Youth Centre - the WYC, and $30,000 went to the Downtown Mission food bank."

He says it's great to give back.

"It makes you feel pretty good when you see the amount that we can raise, and you know where it's going, and you go to the food banks and you see those people, and the smile, and the look on their face... it's pretty uplifting."

Fathers says the need continues to grow.

"We kind of knew because we work with them quite a bit throughout the year and we talk to them. But when you hear the stories, that's when it really hits home, and you get more perspective on it of how bad things are right now for some people."

There were approximately 27 supporting partners for the event.

On A Mission for The Mission is a volunteer-led organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for local charitable initiatives.