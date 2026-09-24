On A Mission For The Mission hands out $25K to local charities

On A Mission For The Mission continues to give back to the community.

Earlier this month, the local charity handed out $25,000 to five local organizations in the community.

President Shaun Fathers says the money was raised during the charity’s 2026 fundraising season.

He says the Downtown Mission Food Bank received $10,000, while the Windsor Youth Centre, along with the Kingsville Food Bank, as well as the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Harrow Food Bank and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Leamington Food Bank, each received $3,750.

Fathers says it feels good giving back to the community.

“When you’re in the community and you’re talking to people, you don’t know who you’re going to run into that actually uses that service of the food bank, and I was lucky enough last weekend that I did run into somebody who has had to go and get something, especially with times we’re having right now,” says Fathers.

He says the charity donated to more food banks this year.

“The Windsor Youth Centre and the Downtown Mission they were the ones we’ve done for a couple of years,” he says. “We just added the other three food banks this year. So going through next year, we may include more.”

Fathers says the five organizations were very thankful to receive the donations.

“Everybody is amazed at the amount of money we can generate to give back, that we bring in through all of our community help and the support that we get from the community,” says Fathers.

On A Mission for The Mission started fundraising in January.

Some of the events included the annual charity ride, weekly bike nights, the Biker Breakfast, and the Bike Show & Vendor Market.

The group also donated $2,310 earlier this year, supporting organizations through different events.

In total, On A Mission For The Mission raised $27,310 in 2026.