Ombudsperson flags rising frustration with CRA services in new report

Francois Boileau, Canada’s taxpayers' ombudsperson, attends a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Complaints against the Canada Revenue Agency climbed sharply over the past year, with taxpayers continuing to face long wait times, processing backlogs and difficulty getting clear answers.

According to an annual report by the Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson François Boileau, the CRA received 3,558 complaints during the 2025-26 fiscal year, a 27 per cent increase from the year before and the highest total in three years.

Contact centres remain top concern

The report says problems with the CRA contact centres remained the most common issue raised by taxpayers.

The report said these issues are not isolated, but point to broader service problems affecting Canadians across the country.

According to the report, the CRA redirected about 8.6 million calls to automated services between April 2024 and March 2025. But in April 2025 alone, more than four million experienced long wait times.

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) national headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) national headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick)

Processing delays exceed service standards

Delays in processing tax returns and adjustments were another major concern.

The ombudsperson found the CRA was taking up to 50 weeks to process complex T1 adjustment requests, which is more than double its published service standard of 20 weeks.

More than half of all complaints received by the office involved timeliness issues.

The report says shifting timelines and inconsistent updates have left taxpayers frustrated, especially when digital tracking tools fail to provide reliable completion dates.

Taxpayers also alleged that the agency “did not adequately consider their individual circumstances” when it came to collections.

693c92a3c36dc38f2c762df16efd21317da74080c1766f19d06705059b37b919.jpg Canada's Taxpayers' Ombudsman, François Boileau, speaks at a press conference on the release of his office's annual report in Ottawa on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Justin Tang / La Presse Canadienne)

Automation seen as part of solution

Boileau said short-term improvements introduced under the CRA’s 100-day service improvement plan helped increase transparency, but deeper changes are still needed.

“Faster and more comprehensive automation is necessary, not only to reduce operational costs, but also to respond to expectations related to service in the context of limited resources and growing demand,” the report stated.

It also warns automation and artificial intelligence must be introduced carefully to avoid creating new barriers for vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities.

CRA tax form Complaints against the Canada Revenue Agency climbed sharply in 2025-26, with taxpayers continuing to face long wait times, processing backlogs and difficulty getting clear answers. (File photo)

Accountability and transparency urged

The ombudsperson is calling on the CRA to publicly report its processing performance more regularly instead of waiting for annual updates.

Boileau said stronger accountability is necessary to rebuild public confidence.

“For many taxpayers, their interactions with the CRA are not optional,” he said in the report. “They are necessary, serious and often urgent.”

The report says taxpayers deserve a system that is accessible, transparent and responsive, warning that without sustained improvements, frustrations are likely to continue.