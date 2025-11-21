The Ontario Ombudsman has released a report reviewing a complaint over four closed meetings held in Essex.

The in-camera council sessions in question were held on February 20, April 15, April 29, and May 6, 2024.

Ombudsman Paul Dubé found that those meetings were allowed under the Municipal Act for reasons like land negotiations, legal advice, and confidential third-party information.

However, Dubé ruled the town violated the act four times by failing to state the general nature of the matters before going behind closed doors.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said the report has helped council embrace being more transparent.

"We were justified in why we went into closed session, but what we heard from the report is that we can share more information when we come out and we can share more information on our website on why we are going into closed," Bondy said.

In his report, Dubé recommended council improve transparency practices and Bondy said council passed a resolution on Oct. 6 that does just that.

"So now if you go on the Town of Essex [website] and you go to our council calendar and you look, you can actually find a closed meeting agenda. You can see why we're going into closed session and that's new in the last couple of months," she said.

Bondy said council continues to improve practices.

"We're also elaborating more on our closed meeting verbal reports when we come out of a closed meeting so residents can better understand what we are discussing," said Bondy.

Dubé also recommended council provide clearer descriptions in future resolutions and keep written proof when third parties request confidentiality.