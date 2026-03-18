The Ontario Ombudsman has cleared LaSalle council from any wrongdoing when they went in-camera on November 25, 2025.

The closed session dealt with police-related negotiations, which are allowed to be discussed privately under the Community Safety and Policing Act.

According to the report, council went into in-camera at 7:06 p.m. and came back to open session at 7:15 p.m.

Mayor Crystal Meloche welcomed Ombudsman Paul Dubé's findings.

"At the end of the day they did their full investigation and we were okay with what we did," she said.

"There's just certain things that you can't have in a public session, and that was one of those things, but, at the end of the day we were cleared and that's what's important."

In his report, Dubé found the motion to go in camera had enough information, given the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

Meloche said the complaint was submitted by a resident.

"They were, from my understanding, upset about not having enough information why we were going in-camera, and also with what information they did have they felt it wasn't an in-camera conversation, but, the ombudsman did say that we were in line with what we did," said Meloche.

She said the town fully cooperates when complaints are investigated.

"They ask us to supply them with information, so if there were any emails regarding the meeting, or any information," said Meloche.

"Then the ombudsman deals with the clerk, and the clerk goes back and forth with why we were in closed doors, what was disclosed during closed doors, how long we were in that meeting for, and all that information is provided to them so they can do a thorough investigation."