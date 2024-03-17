It's an exciting day for bars and restaurants across Windsor-Essex, but especially those with some Irish flair.

O'Maggio's Kildare House, located at 1880 Wyandotte Street E, is expecting a busy day.



Owner Vito Maggio says it's an exciting day, and leading up to the weekend he had lots of people calling to see when they'd be opening and what they've got planned.



"To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, it's an important day. It's one of my busiest days of the years. I'm going into my 16th year there, we have everything going again. We have entertainment starting around 2 p.m., doors open at 9 a.m., come on down we've got the best fish and chips in town," Maggio said.



Maggio says they wait with anticipation for St. Patrick's Day every year.



"It's all about people coming in to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Let's face it, it's one of the best days of the year. Everybody celebrates St. Patrick's Day everywhere in the world. I think it's an important day for everybody to relax, have a great time, come down and enjoy it. I love my customers coming down and having a great time."



He says everybody is welcome.



"There's lots of room down at the Kildare house. We have a couple little things happening in the morning with some entertainment, we start in the morning and we go all day long until the morning. We'll get everybody in, we just want everybody to be safe and have a great day. That's what it's all about, I enjoy this day, myself personally, I think it's one of the best days of the year," he said.



The traditional Irish pub will be opening up at 9 a.m. this morning, and stay open until 2 a.m.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi