The City of Windsor is bringing some Olympic spirit to City Hall Square.

Two televisions have been set up inside the foyer at City Hall with the screens at the window facing outward toward the ice skating rink, broadcasting coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says he expects the televisions will be brought outside for when the Canadian men's and women's hockey teams play some of the big games coming up on the schedule.

"We've been showing the Olympics there. The weather seems to be holding up, and the ice is holding up, so anyone who wants to come down and skate around and watch hockey will be able to watch the games at city hall," he says.

Agostino says he's certain for the Canada games we'll bring the TVs outside so they're right up against the ice.

"These are exciting times. Anybody who remembers the 4 Nations Cup last year remembers the excitement of that, and this is going to be double. I can't wait," he says.

Agostino says this is prime time now at the Olympics when it comes to hockey and when things will get super exciting.

"You can feel the energy picking up as the games go by. It's pretty much been a cakewalk so far, for the men's teams anyway. That's not going to last forever going into the next round. Things are exciting, and it's probably going to be the greatest hockey tournament of all time, and there's no better place to watch it than in downtown Windsor," he says.

The bronze medal game in women's hockey is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, February 19, while the gold medal game will take place the same day at 1:10 p.m.

Canada will face-off against the United States in the gold medal game.

The Canadian men's hockey team has already earned a bye into the quarterfinals and will play at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 18.

Canada will play the winner of Denmark and Czechia.

The bronze medal game in men's hockey is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 21, while the gold medal game will take place at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, February 22.

Click here for the full Olympic hockey schedule.