The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is providing the first quarter payment to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

The OLG announced the payment of over $2.9-million to the city from April 1 to June 30.

These payments are provided to host communities based on a formula that's consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

In the fourth quarter payment, the city received just over $2-million.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $134,329,156.

Payments to host communities are part of OLG's commitment to Ontario, which includes reinvesting 100 per cent of OLG's profits back into the province.