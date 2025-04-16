The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is making an over $2 million payment to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

OLG has announced a fourth quarter payment of $2,009,389 to the city.

The OLG says these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

During OLG's fiscal year (April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025), Windsor has received $9,514,363.

Since gaming was first established in May 1994, Windsor has received $131,345,929.