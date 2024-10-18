The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has announced an over $2.4-million payment to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

OLG is making a second quarter payment totaling $2,401,974 to the city.

The OLG says these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

So far during OLG's fiscal year, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, Windsor has received $5,454,233.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $97,772,007.