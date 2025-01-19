The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has announced an over $2 million payment to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

OLG is making a third quarter payment totaling $2,050,741 to the city.

The OLG says these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

So far, during OLG's fiscal year—April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025—Windsor has received $7,504,974.

Since gaming was first established in May 1994, Windsor has received $129,336,540.