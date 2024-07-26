Windsor's casino will remain operated by Caesars Windsor until at least March 2026.

In Aug. 2022, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced it was extending its contract with Caesars, under the same terms and conditions, by one year to Aug. 2025.



On Thursday, OLG announced it was again extending the agreement for an additional seven months.



OLG is currently conducting a competitive procurement process to select a highly qualified service provider to handle day-to-day operations of the Windsor casino.



OLG says the service provider will help ensure the long-term competitiveness of the site, so it can continue generating economic benefits for the local community and for Ontario.



Extending the current operating agreement will ensure sufficient time to complete the procurement process and transition the day-to-day operations to the successful proponent.



In order to protect the the integrity of the procurement process, OLG says no further communication by OLG about the Windsor casino procurement processed will be released until the selected service provider is announced.



OLG expects to announce the successful proponent by spring 2025.

