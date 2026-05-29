OLG adding more languages to its classic Win Tone jingle

Lottery players in Windsor-Essex and across Ontario may hear something a little extra if they have a winning ticket.

As of Monday, additional languages have been added to the bilingual Win Tone jingle played by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, saying “winner! gagnant!” when a winning ticket is scanned at an OLG retail location or on the OLG app.

It’s all about celebrating soccer players and soccer fans across Ontario and from countries around the world, as the OLG is an Official Toronto World Cup™ 2026 Host City Supporter.

There are 48 teams participating in the FIFA World Cup, and the additional languages on the win tone will be used for the duration of the soccer tournament.

Some of the available languages beyond English and French, which are already on the Win Tone, include Spanish, German, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Dutch, Croatian, Norwegian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Italian, Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic, Farsi, Uzbek, Czech and Swedish.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti says it’s another way to celebrate the World Cup being in Ontario and Canada.

“Why not add a little something different to it? So from now up until the end of the World Cup you’ll hear it in multiple languages. Try to listen in to see if you can pick up which language it is as well too,” he says.

Canada is one of three FIFA World Cup host nations, along with the U.S. and Mexico.

The games in Canada, which run from June 11 to July 19, are split between Toronto and Vancouver. Seven will take place in Vancouver, and six in Toronto.

Canada’s first game of the World Cup is set for June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.