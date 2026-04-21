Tecumseh fire officials say a manufacturing plant in Oldcastle remains closed following a fire last Friday.

Crews were called to the building at 1950 Blackacre Drive and found an active fire on top of the roof.

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Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Kavanagh told AM800 News that there are solar panels covering most of the roof, including some HVAC units.

He said the plant will be closed until the roof damage can be assessed.

Workers were inside when the fire broke out, but everyone evacuated safely.

Tecumseh fire continues to investigate.