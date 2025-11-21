A Chatham thrift store was evacuated Thursday morning after staff found part of a Second World War hand grenade mixed in with donated items.

Police were called to the Value Village on Keil Drive South shortly after 10 a.m., after employees sorting through a bin spotted what appeared to be the internal components of a WWII-era grenade.

Officers cleared the store - and neighbouring businesses - as a precaution.

The building stayed closed for the rest of the day.

"The grenade was identified as a World War II type hand grenade," Const. Shawn Tremblay told CTV News in a statement. "The military was contacted to assist with the matter as we were not sure if it was a replica or not."

Military specialists made their way to Chatham to recover the item, taking responsibility for disposing of it safely.

No injuries were reported and police say there's no indication of criminal intent.

Investigators believe the device was unintentionally donated, possibly by someone clearing out old wartime memorabilia.