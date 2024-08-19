EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Ty Emberson on Sunday.

Ceci spent his last three campaigns in Edmonton, producing five goals and 20 assists in 79 games last season.



The 30-year-old defensive defenceman added two goals and three assists in 24 games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup final. He has one year remaining on his contract at US$3.25 million.



Emberson had one goal and nine assists in 30 games with the Sharks last season.



The 24-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes.



Earlier Sunday, the Oilers acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Ottawa's fourth-round selection in the 2025 draft.



The Sharks have acquired Cody Ceci and a third-rounder in next year's draft. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 19, 2024