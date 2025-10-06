EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed superstar captain Connor McDavid to a two-year, US$25-million contract extension, the NHL team announced Monday.

The short-term deal helps keep the team's championship window open after back-to-back Stanley Cup final appearances.

McDavid was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, and getting him back under contract was the team's top priority.

The extension's average annual value of $12.5 million is the same as McDavid's current eight-year deal that ends after this season.

THE CAPTAIN 🫡



The #Oilers have signed forward Connor McDavid to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $12.5 million! pic.twitter.com/UYpGe4NKkx — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 6, 2025

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP led his team to the Stanley Cup final in 2024 and 2025 before twice losing out to the Florida Panthers.

Viewed as the best player in the game, McDavid is coming off his fifth straight 100-point season despite being limited to just 67 contests because of injury.

The top pick at the 2015 draft has 361 goals and 721 assists for 1,082 points across 712 regular-season games.