EDMONTON - Another must-win game awaits the Edmonton Oilers Friday night.



Edmonton is set to host Game 6 against the Florida Panthers looking to stave off elimination once more in the Stanley Cup final.



The Oilers have won two straight to cut the Panthers' series lead to 3-2.



Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday in South Florida.



Edmonton is hoping to become the fifth NHL team to ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a series.



The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team in league history to win a Stanley Cup coming back from such a deficit.

