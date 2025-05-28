EDMONTON — Zach Hyman is "most likely done" for the playoffs.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday the grinding winger was set to have surgery after getting injured in Edmonton's 4-1 victory over Dallas in Game 4 of the NHL's Western Conference final.

Hyman was hurt midway through Tuesday's first period after taking a glancing hit from Stars forward Mason Marchment.

The 32-year-old dropped his stick and made a beeline for the locker room favouring his right arm.

Hyman leads the post-season with 111 hits to go along with five goals and six assists.

Edmonton, which leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can book a second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup final with a victory Thursday in Game 5 in Dallas, could look to veteran winger Jeff Skinner as Hyman's roster replacement.

The former 40-goal man has dressed for one playoff game this spring — the only post-season contest of his career to date — picking up an assist in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings.