Oilers hire Mike Babcock as head coach

TSN is reporting the Edmonton Oilers are working to finalize a contract with controversial head coach Mike Babcock after the National Hockey League cleared him.

NHL clears Mike Babcock as Oilers search for coach TSN is reporting the Edmonton Oilers are working to finalize a contract with controversial head coach Mike Babcock after the National Hockey League cleared him.

The Edmonton Oilers have hired Mike Babcock as head coach, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The National Hockey League (NHL) cleared Babcock last week following an investigation into allegations he violated the privacy of players during a short stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the summer of 2023.

“The league has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith,” the NHL said last Thursday.

“Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favourable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League.”

Babcock, 63, led the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup win in 2008 and Team Canada to two gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

He also coached the Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Oilers also announced they’ve hired D.J. Smith as assistant coach. He was Babcock’s assistant in Toronto for four seasons and was the Ottawa Senators head coach between 2019 and 2024.

Edmonton fired Kris Knoblauch last month after the team was eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Oilers will introduce Babcock at Rogers Place at 12 p.m. MT.

More to come...