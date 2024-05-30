EDMONTON - Mattias Janmark and Leon Draisaitl scored less than one minute apart in the second period as the Edmonton Oilers battled back from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday and even the NHL's Western Conference final at two games apiece.

Ryan McLeod, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, into an empty net, had the other goals for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves. Connor McDavid added two assists.



Wyatt Johnston and Esa Lindell replied for Dallas, which got 24 stops from Jake Oettinger. Jamie Benn had two assists.



The best-of-seven series now shifts back to Dallas for Game 5 on Friday. Game 6 is set for Sunday in Edmonton.



Tied 2-2 after a back-and-forward first period, Edmonton grabbed its first lead at 14:31 of the second when Janmark took a pass from Connor Brown on a short-handed 2-on-1 and buried it for his second goal of the playoffs to send Rogers Place into a frenzy.



Draisaitl doubled the Oilers' lead 51 seconds later when he connected with Zach Hyman, who had an earlier breakaway stopped, on a give-and-go off the rush for his 10th.

