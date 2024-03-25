LOS ANGELES - Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media Monday for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving the Los Angeles Dodgers star and his interpreter emerged during the team's trip to South Korea.

The interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers last week when the team opened the season with two games against the San Diego Padres in Seoul.



Manager Dave Roberts says he's glad Ohtani will "speak to what he knows and give his thoughts" on the situation.



Ohtani was set to bat second as the designated hitter on Sunday in the Dodgers' exhibition against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels.

